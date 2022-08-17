General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for about 2.3% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in General Electric by 736.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $80.05. 44,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,180,796. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.