General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 204.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GIS opened at $77.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $78.24.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 48.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

