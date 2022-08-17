Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a negative net margin of 212.81%. The company had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Genius Sports updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $24.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 15.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 201,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 17,732 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Genius Sports by 64.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 356,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 140,232 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Genius Sports by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 175,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42,910 shares during the period. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GENI. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

