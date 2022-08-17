Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Short Interest Down 11.6% in July

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genprex

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genprex during the first quarter worth $28,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genprex during the first quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genprex by 43.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genprex during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genprex by 443.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 99,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Genprex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNPX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.42. 2,671,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,738. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. Genprex has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.62.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002, a preclinical stage gene therapy for diabetes.

