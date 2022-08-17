Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $391,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

