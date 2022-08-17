Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Announces Earnings Results

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a negative net margin of 549.38%. Ginkgo Bioworks updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 12.3 %

Shares of NYSE DNA traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,039,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,275,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a current ratio of 10.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.93. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 18,082 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. 46.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Several brokerages recently commented on DNA. Bank of America lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.