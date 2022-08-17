Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 227,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 170,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Global Cord Blood Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Global Cord Blood stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,599. Global Cord Blood has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $295.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 5th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $46.88 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 177,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

