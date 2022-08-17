GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
GlycoMimetics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GLYC opened at $0.86 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86.
Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics
About GlycoMimetics
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
