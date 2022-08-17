GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC opened at $0.86 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

