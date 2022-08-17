Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) and General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Gogoro and General Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogoro 0 0 1 0 3.00 General Motors 1 5 13 0 2.63

Gogoro presently has a consensus price target of $8.60, suggesting a potential upside of 62.26%. General Motors has a consensus price target of $54.94, suggesting a potential upside of 43.08%. Given Gogoro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gogoro is more favorable than General Motors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogoro N/A N/A N/A General Motors 6.66% 13.82% 3.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gogoro and General Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Gogoro and General Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogoro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A General Motors $127.00 billion 0.44 $10.02 billion $5.27 7.29

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Gogoro.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.7% of General Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of General Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

General Motors beats Gogoro on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc. manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone. It also operates battery swapping infrastructure network for electric vehicles that can be deployed across the cities to provide portable power through battery vending machines. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn Electronics Inc. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names. The company also sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and purpose-built vehicles to dealers for consumer retail sales, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. In addition, it offers safety and security services for retail and fleet customers, including automatic crash response, emergency services, roadside assistance, crisis assist, stolen vehicle assistance, and turn-by-turn navigation; and connected services comprising mobile applications for owners to remotely control their vehicles and electric vehicle owners to locate charging stations, on-demand vehicle diagnostics, smart driver, marketplace in-vehicle commerce, in-vehicle voice, voice assistant, navigation and app ecosystem, connected navigation, SiriusXM with 360L, and 4G LTE wireless connectivity, as well as develops and commercializes autonomous vehicle technology. Further, the company provides automotive financing and insurance services; and software-enabled services and subscriptions. General Motors Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

