Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.33. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 255,079 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AUMN. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Golden Minerals to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $0.86 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Minerals

About Golden Minerals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUMN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Golden Minerals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,642,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 143,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares in the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

