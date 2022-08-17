Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.33. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 255,079 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AUMN. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Golden Minerals to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $0.86 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $50.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Minerals
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Minerals (AUMN)
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.