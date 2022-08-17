Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $933.61

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 933.61 ($11.28) and traded as low as GBX 822.84 ($9.94). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 829.80 ($10.03), with a volume of 270,878 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($15.71) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 803.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 932.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

