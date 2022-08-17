GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) Short Interest Up 6.5% in July

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at GreenLight Biosciences

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 3,061,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $11,999,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,919,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,403,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRNA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in GreenLight Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GreenLight Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GreenLight Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

GreenLight Biosciences Stock Down 6.0 %

About GreenLight Biosciences

GreenLight Biosciences stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,586. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. GreenLight Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $15.80.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

