Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Major Shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In Sells 112,041 Shares

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 112,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $1,370,261.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,177,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,633,405.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Maple Rock Capital Partners In also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Maple Rock Capital Partners In bought 50,000 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $542,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Maple Rock Capital Partners In bought 171,851 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,648,223.91.

On Friday, June 17th, Maple Rock Capital Partners In bought 44,149 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.82 per share, for a total transaction of $654,288.18.

On Monday, August 15th, Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 1,830 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $23,533.80.

GRPN traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.01. 881,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,606. The stock has a market cap of $363.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 2.06. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.82.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.82 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GRPN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Groupon from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Groupon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Groupon from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Groupon from $12.10 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on Groupon to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

