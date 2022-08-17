Guider Market Capitalization Achieves $4,195.77 (GDR)

Guider (GDR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Guider coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Guider has a market cap of $4,195.77 and $4.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Guider has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Guider Coin Profile

Guider is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d.

Buying and Selling Guider

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

