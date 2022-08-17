Hamster 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $110,639.00 (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. In the last week, Hamster has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hamster has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and approximately $110,639.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001594 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002290 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00035956 BTC.
Hamster Coin Profile
Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.
