HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,192.19

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,192.19 ($26.49) and traded as high as GBX 2,460 ($29.72). HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,445 ($29.54), with a volume of 71,538 shares trading hands.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 213.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,195.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,396.31. The company has a quick ratio of 85.65, a current ratio of 85.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Carolina Espinal acquired 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,008 ($24.26) per share, for a total transaction of £26,927.28 ($32,536.59).

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

Featured Stories

