Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Short Interest Down 13.8% in July

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 315,400 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 365,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on HBIO. TheStreet cut Harvard Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.
Harvard Bioscience Stock Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harvard Bioscience
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Harvard Bioscience
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.