Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Short Interest Down 13.8% in July

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 315,400 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 365,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBIO. TheStreet cut Harvard Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience ( NASDAQ:HBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harvard Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.