Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Short Interest Down 13.8% in July

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIOGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 315,400 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 365,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBIO. TheStreet cut Harvard Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harvard Bioscience

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Featured Articles

