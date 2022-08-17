Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Short Interest Update

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,600 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 306,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Haynes International Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,731. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $541.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.37.
Haynes International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Haynes International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th.
Haynes International Company Profile
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.
