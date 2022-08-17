Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Short Interest Update

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,600 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 306,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Haynes International Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,731. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $541.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.37.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 546,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,028,000 after acquiring an additional 71,392 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 71,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 23,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Haynes International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

