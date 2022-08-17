Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU) Short Interest Update

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIAU remained flat at $10.05 on Wednesday. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.

Get Healthcare AI Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare AI Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIAU. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $3,504,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,032,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,002,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,505,000.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Company Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.