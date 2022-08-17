HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Short Interest Update

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 761,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HealthEquity Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,802. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.38, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.96. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $73.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.78 and a 200-day moving average of $60.56.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.72 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after acquiring an additional 244,868 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,589,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,378,000 after purchasing an additional 373,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in HealthEquity by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,669,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,045,000 after buying an additional 81,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,221,000 after acquiring an additional 68,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

