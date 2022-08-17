Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Short Interest Down 7.0% in July

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 548,700 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 590,100 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Helbiz Trading Down 21.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLBZ opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. Helbiz has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $41.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82.

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Salvatore Palella bought 252,636 shares of Helbiz stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $757,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,124,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,374,211. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 51.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Helbiz by 384.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 84,229 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Helbiz in the first quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Helbiz in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Helbiz in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. 3.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helbiz

Helbiz, Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers a fleet of vehicles, including e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It offers a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.

Further Reading

