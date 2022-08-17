Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT) Declares Dividend of GBX 7

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HOT stock opened at GBX 1,196.92 ($14.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,093.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,188.66. Henderson Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 976 ($11.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,485 ($17.94). The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77. The company has a market cap of £94.53 million and a PE ratio of 195.31.

In related news, insider Harry Morgan bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,180 ($14.26) per share, with a total value of £8,260 ($9,980.67). In other Henderson Opportunities Trust news, insider Harry Morgan purchased 700 shares of Henderson Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,180 ($14.26) per share, with a total value of £8,260 ($9,980.67). Also, insider Wendy Colquhoun purchased 1,000 shares of Henderson Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,042 ($12.59) per share, with a total value of £10,420 ($12,590.62).

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

