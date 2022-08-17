Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) PT Raised to €53.00 at Berenberg Bank

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from €50.00 ($51.02) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €64.00 ($65.31) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €74.00 ($75.51) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Societe Generale cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of HENKY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.36. The stock had a trading volume of 194,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,614. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

