Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) Short Interest Update

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 48.2% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 613,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 47,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Stock Performance

HCIC opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on the industrial technology and infrastructure sectors.

