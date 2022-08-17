HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Trading 12.1% Higher

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 12.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 958,796 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,319,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut HEXO to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded HEXO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$0.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEXO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.84.

HEXO Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.50. The company has a market cap of C$192.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.72.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

Further Reading

