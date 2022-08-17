High Income Securities Fund (PCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

High Income Securities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 76.7% annually over the last three years.

PCF opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82. High Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 112.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 13.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 16,249 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in High Income Securities Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

