High Income Securities Fund (PCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.
High Income Securities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 76.7% annually over the last three years.
High Income Securities Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
PCF opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82. High Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $10.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On High Income Securities Fund
About High Income Securities Fund
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on High Income Securities Fund (PCF)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.