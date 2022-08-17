Hightower 6M Holding LLC Acquires New Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 90,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,732,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 99.2% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 898,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 447,316 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,404,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $875,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 333,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 101,187 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EDD opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $6.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

