Hightower 6M Holding LLC Acquires Shares of 72,023 Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 72,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 121.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 43,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 82,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE IQI opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.82. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $13.84.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0446 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

