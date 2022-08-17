Hightower 6M Holding LLC Buys Shares of 11,856 iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:THD opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 1-year low of $64.86 and a 1-year high of $81.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.84.

