Hightower 6M Holding LLC Invests $485,000 in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,405,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.50 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.48.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

