Hightower 6M Holding LLC Invests $551,000 in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned about 0.13% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 0.9 %

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.99.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.