Hightower 6M Holding LLC Takes Position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 342,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned 0.14% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 889,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 56,210 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 1,114,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 717,580 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 253,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 25,989 shares during the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of FAX opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $4.36.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
