Honest Market Capitalization Achieves $942,239.47 (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, Honest has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a market cap of $942,239.47 and approximately $446.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004239 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002273 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00013397 BTC.
Honest Profile
Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog.
Buying and Selling Honest
Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.