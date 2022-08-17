HOPR (HOPR) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HOPR (HOPR) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. HOPR has a market capitalization of $17.75 million and approximately $821,094.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOPR coin can now be bought for about $0.0834 or 0.00000356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HOPR has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR was first traded on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HOPR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

