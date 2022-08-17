Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HMN traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.34. 1,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,836. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HMN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $120,505.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,109.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

