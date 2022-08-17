Howdoo Reaches Market Cap of $3.57 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (UDOO) traded up 41.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Howdoo has a total market cap of $3.57 million and $813,212.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,365.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004325 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00129613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00035009 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00067025 BTC.

About Howdoo

UDOO is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 476,908,255 coins. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Howdoo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

