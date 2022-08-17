HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Short Interest Down 9.0% in July

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,350,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 55,330,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of HP by 9.0% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,394,387 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $78,488,000 after purchasing an additional 197,037 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in HP by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,899 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 87,221 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in HP by 19.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,968,247 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $97,295,000 after acquiring an additional 483,673 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2,862.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 224,739 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 217,153 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of HP by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 141,139 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Price Performance

HPQ stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.35. The stock had a trading volume of 165,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,551,478. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.77. HP has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. HP’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 17.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

