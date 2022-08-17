HSBC Holdings plc Declares Dividend of $0.09 (LON:HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 543.90 ($6.57) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £108.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 999.45. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 530.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 521.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($6.94) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($6.89) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 575 ($6.95) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 635.27 ($7.68).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

