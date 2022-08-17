HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 650.40 ($7.86).

HSBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 680 ($8.22) price target on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 650 ($7.85) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 550 ($6.65) target price on HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($6.94) target price on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Trading Up 0.1 %

LON HSBA opened at GBX 550.40 ($6.65) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 530.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 521.87. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The company has a market capitalization of £110.02 billion and a PE ratio of 999.45.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.