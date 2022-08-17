HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.31

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.31 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 13.68 ($0.17). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 14.18 ($0.17), with a volume of 474,563 shares traded.

HSS Hire Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.40. The firm has a market cap of £101.32 million and a P/E ratio of 1,417.50.

HSS Hire Group Company Profile

HSS Hire Group plc provides tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Rental and Related Revenue; and Services segments. It offers tools and equipment, including powered access and power generation equipment; and engages in the resale of fuel and other consumables, as well as provision of transport and other ancillary services.

