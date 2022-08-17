Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Purchases $17,225.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 500 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.45 per share, for a total transaction of $17,225.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,247.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hudson Global Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Hudson Global stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.32. 8,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,753. Hudson Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSON. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hudson Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 46,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Global by 26.2% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

