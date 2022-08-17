Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.18.

Shares of HPP opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -526.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 12,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 505.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 82,604 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 39,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 13,453 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

