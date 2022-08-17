Humaniq (HMQ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21,220.00

Humaniq (HMQ) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. Humaniq has a market cap of $938,109.44 and $21,220.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Humaniq has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,389.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004319 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00128779 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00034434 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00069564 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

