i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.41-$1.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $307.00 million-$317.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.26 million.

IIIV stock opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IIIV shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $57,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 30.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

