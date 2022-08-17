IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,339,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 2.5 %

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDXX stock traded down $9.46 on Wednesday, hitting $372.78. 9,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,405. The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.36. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.50 and a twelve month high of $695.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

