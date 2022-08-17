IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.00

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.92.

Several brokerages have commented on IMIAY. UBS Group cut their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,300 ($15.71) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,860 ($22.47) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a report on Friday, May 6th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.1811 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

