ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.02

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.02 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 5.07 ($0.06). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 5.40 ($0.07), with a volume of 1,864,211 shares traded.
ImmuPharma Trading Up 1.2 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of £16.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.
Read More
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.