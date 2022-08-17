Imperial Brands PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 21.27 (LON:IMB)

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.27 ($0.26) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Imperial Brands Stock Performance

Shares of IMB opened at GBX 1,915.82 ($23.15) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,834.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,738.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.69. The company has a market capitalization of £18.21 billion and a PE ratio of 898.92. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of GBX 1,434.23 ($17.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,919 ($23.19).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,188 ($26.44).

Insider Buying and Selling

About Imperial Brands

In related news, insider Stefan Bomhard sold 11,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,818 ($21.97), for a total value of £217,614.60 ($262,946.59).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

