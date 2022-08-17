Indie Asset Partners LLC Acquires 2,024 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,468 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of AT&T by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.42. 186,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,473,880. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $131.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.