Indie Asset Partners LLC Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in PayPal by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after buying an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after buying an additional 2,308,557 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 586,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,799,000 after buying an additional 1,915,359 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 66,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.13 on Wednesday, hitting $99.95. 154,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,040,534. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $296.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

